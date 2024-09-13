1. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,200.
Canterbury Park results for Thursday, Sept. 12
Winners and payouts from Thursday night’s eight-race card in Shakopee.
2 • Loring Park (Gallardo) 3.20 2.40 2.40
4 • War Chest (Carmona) 5.00 4.40
3 • Zumurudee (Morales) 12.20
Time: 1:42.89. Exacta: 2-4, $7.80. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $119.20. Superfecta: 2-4-3-5, $133.67. Daily Double: 2-2, $8.20.
2. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,405.
2 • Miss Jeopardy (Gallardo) 4.00 2.80 2.60
1 • Dream Nap (Carmona) 4.60 3.60
6 • Mia Baby (Rodriguez) 3.80
Time: 1:11.06. Exacta: 2-1, $6.50. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $33.90. Superfecta: 2-1-6-4, $26.64.
3. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
3 • Catrick (Quinonez) 26.60 11.20 7.80
4 • Ramblingamblinman (Fuentes) 25.20 10.60
8 • Da Ghost (Arroyo) 11.20
Time: 1:36.49. Exacta: 3-4, $363.20. Trifecta: 3-4-8, $1,814.40. Superfecta: 3-4-8-9, $1,614.45. Pick 3: 2-2-3, $54.60. Daily Double: 2-3, $43.80.
4. 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
7 • Flatter Me Baby (Rodriguez) 2.40 2.10 2.10
3 • Pepper N Mint (Carmona) 5.60 2.80
4 • Vintage Port (Gallardo) 2.40
Time: 0:59.57. Exacta: 7-3, $5.90. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $7. Superfecta: 7-3-4-2, $3. Pick 3: 2-3-7, $41.30. Daily Double: 3-7, $46.20.
5. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,160.
5 • Supreme Leader (Carmona) 20.60 8.00 4.20
2 • Mystifer (Rodriguez) 5.60 3.60
10 • Star Mission (Wolff) 6.20
Time: 1:35.37. Exacta: 5-2, $43.80. Trifecta: 5-2-10, $160.75. Superfecta: 5-2-10-6, $472.19. Pick 3: 3-7-5, $322.50. Pick 4: 2-3-7-5, $257.15. Pick 5: 2-2-3-7-5, $669.80. Daily Double: 7-5, $32.
6. 6 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
8 • Casually Classy (Carmona) 5.20 2.80 2.40
3 • Gimme Mo Money (Rodriguez) 3.00 2.20
2 • Payton’s Beauty (Harr) 3.00
Time: 1:13.14. Exacta: 8-3, $6.30. Trifecta: 8-3-2, $8.40. Superfecta: 8-3-2-6, $19.13. Pick 3: 7-5-8, $60.60. Daily Double: 5-8, $71.60.
7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $16,220.
5 • Got Ghosted (Roman) 14.20 6.80 3.20
7 • Last Stand (Carmona) 11.60 5.40
4 • Master of Disguise (Fuentes) 2.10
Time: 1:11.47. Scratched: Make It Burn. Exacta: 5-7, $61. Trifecta: 5-7-4, $83.25. Superfecta: 5-7-4-2, $32.97. Pick 3: 5-8-5, $332.40. Daily Double: 8-5, $41.60.
8. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
2 • Lady Astrid (Harr) 5.00 3.20 2.40
5 • Aunt Alex (Quinonez) 8.60 4.60
4 • Miwoman (Gallardo) 2.40
Time: 1:39.92. Exacta: 2-5, $18.40. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $20.95. Superfecta: 2-5-4-1, $7.60. Pick 3: 8-5-2, $57.20. Pick 4: 5-8-5-2, $423.15. Pick 5: 7-5-8-5-2, $657. Daily Double: 5-2, $49.20.
Total handle: $797,090. Live handle: $82,330.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Thursday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 107-390 (.274). Lock of the day: 20-46 (.435).
