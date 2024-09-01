1. 7 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,650.
Canterbury Park results for Sunday, Sept. 1
Results and payouts from an eight-race card.
2 • Wings From Above (Roman) 17.60 9.40 5.20
4 • Chaparrita (Barajas) 4.00 2.80
1 • Lady Astrid (Harr) 2.60
Time: 1:25.93. Exacta: 2-4, $50.20. Trifecta: 2-4-1, $62.05. Superfecta: 2-4-1-5, $21.71.
2. 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-old. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,920.
5 • Karats Kount (Harr) 14.60 6.40 3.40
2 • Purr Tiger (Barajas) 7.60 4.00
1 • Hazardtoyourhealth (Da Silva) 3.40
Time: 1:01.54. Exacta: 5-2, $57.10. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $118.10. Superfecta: 5-2-1-4, $32.44. Double Double: 2-5, $158.80
3. 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,060.
1 • In the Arch (Harr) 4.60 3.00 2.40
8 • Dive Deep (Rodriguez) 7.40 4.80
5 • Pervasive (Arroyo) 8.40
Time: 1:12.91. Exacta: 1-8, $16.70. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $130.40. Superfecta: 1-8-5-7, $99.94. Pick 3: 2-5-1, $203.00. Daily Double: 5-1, $34.40.
4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $21,390.
1 • Haunted Haze (Quinonez) 4.20 2.80 2.60
4 • Time Muse (Gallardo) 3.20 3.00
7 • Outlaw Run (Harr) 3.00
Time: 1:35.83. Scratched: Brit Blitz. Exacta: 1-4, $6.00. Trifecta: 1-4-7, $8.45. Superfecta: 1-4-7-3, $7.64. Pick 3: 5-1-1/5, $61.60. Daily Double: 1-1, $17.20.
5. 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,780.
6 • Collier (Carmona) 6.00 3.60 2.60
2 • Bohemian Jiggles (Pena) 6.20 4.00
5 • Island Bender (Roman) 4.80
Time: 1:00.20. Scratched: Christina’s Candy. Exacta: 6-2, $15.90. Trifecta: 6-2-5, $108.45. Superfecta: 6-2-5-3, $38.33. Pick 3: 1-1/5-6, $25.30. Pick 4: 5-1-1/5-6, $96.55. Pick 5: 2-5-1-1/5-6, $1,324.95. Consolation Double: 1-8, $4.00. Daily Double: 1-6, $5.20.
6. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
1 • Martini Man (Fuentes) 2.60 2.40 2.40
2 • Victorius Vanda (Rodriguez) 5.40 4.60
3 • Gabriel’s Legend (Harr) 5.00
Time: 1:29.46. Scratched: General Battle Axe. Exacta: 1-2, $12.70. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $41.55. Superfecta: 1-2-3-9, $47.60. Pick 3: 1/5-6-1/8, $13.10. Daily Double: 6-1, $9.00.
7. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,820.
3 • Amaretto Di Amore (Harr) 7.20 3.80 3.20
5 • Bebop Baby (Da Silva) 4.40 3.40
7 • Folk Hero (Carmona) 6.40
Time: 1:05.36. Exacta: 3-5, $12.60. Trifecta: 3-5-7, $36.40. Superfecta: 3-5-7-1, $15.59. Pick 3: 6-1/8-3, $19.80. Daily Double: 1-3, $15.20.
8. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $18,000.
2 • Golden Gopher (Fuentes) 4.80 2.10 2.10
4 • Badger Kitten (Da Silva) 2.10 2.10
1 • Bulsara (Valenzuela) 3.20
Time: 1:30.10. Scratched: Miss Carmen Cibo, Pacific Zip. Exacta: 2-4, $3.40. Trifecta: 2-4-1, $5.00. Superfecta: 2-4-1-3, $1.37. Pick 3: 1/8-3-2, $26.30. Pick 4: 6-1/8-3-2, $37.75. Pick 5: 1/5-6-1/8-3-2, $103.55. Daily Double: 3-2, $17.80.
Total handle: $989,300. Live handle: $222,326.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Sunday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 98-358 (.274). Lock of the day: 18-42 (.429).
