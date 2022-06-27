1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

1 • Da Ghost (Arroyo) 33.60 12.60 3.00

2 • Weareinittowinit (Lindsay) 5.00 2.10

3 • Silent Sailor (Lara) 2.10

Time: 1:20.26. Exacta: 1-2, $78.50. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $51.50.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

5 • Choos Ur Adventure (Bridgmohan) 7.60 4.60 3.00

6 • College Party (Negron) 4.40 2.80

1 • Major Attraction (Wade) 2.40

Time: 0:55.83. Exacta: 5-6, $12.50. Trifecta: 5-6-1, $12.35. Superfecta: 5-6-1-3, $6.14. Daily Double: 1-5, $97.60.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

4 • Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez) 7.20 3.40 2.20

6 • Tick Tock (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.10

3 • Lovely Linda (L. Fuentes) 2.10

Time: 1:11.91. Scratched: Lyrical. Exacta: 4-6, $7.90. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $7.40. Pick 3: 1-5-4, $248.95. Daily Double: 5-4, $16.60.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowanced optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $37,745.

9 • Midnight Current (L. Fuentes) 3.00 2.20 2.10

1 • Swanage (Harr) 3.80 2.80

7 • Come On Sweet Pea (Lara) 5.40

Time: 1:35.17. Scratched: Mizzanna. Exacta: 9-1, $4.20. Trifecta: 9-1-7, $22.05. Superfecta: 9-1-7-2, $25.65. Pick 3: 5-4-9/10, $15.05. Pick 4: 1-5-4-9/10, $935.10. Daily Double: 4-9, $7.20.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

7 • One Son of a Chief (Quinonez) 10.00 5.00 4.40

3 • Man U (H. Hernandez) 7.20 4.80

4 • Passed by Paul (Negron) 6.20

Time: 1:10.75. Exacta: 7-3, $33.60. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $148.00. Superfecta: 7-3-4-8, $149.58. Pick 3: 4-9/10-7, $24.00. Daily Double: 9-7, $8.70.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,400.

1 • Warrior Boss (L. Fuentes) 5.40 3.20 2.20

4 • My Dominator (Carter) 4.00 2.60

6 • Mongol Altai (H. Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 1:39.25. Exacta: 1-4, $7.90. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $8.60. Superfecta: 1-4-6-7, $6.99. Pick 3: 9/10-7-1, $14.50. Daily Double: 7-1, $22.90.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

1 • Shezonezestreet (L. Fuentes) 4.60 3.20 2.20

2 • Diggs Won (Conning) 42.60 9.00

3 • Pocketfullofposies (Wade) 2.40

Time: 1:31.85. Scratched: Claire Sailing. Exacta: 1-2, $90.70. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $127.75. Superfecta: 1-2-3-6, $136.14. Pick 3: 7-1-1/4, $33.75. Daily Double: 1-1, $6.60.

8 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

4 • Ghost of Genevieve (H. Hernandez) 4.60 3.40 2.60

3 • Summer Fireflys (Negron) 5.20 3.00

1 • Chocolate Freckles (Wade) 3.60

Time: 0:57.50. Exacta: 4-3, $8.90. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $19.35. Superfecta: 4-3-1-2, $8.82. Pick 3: 1-1/4-4, $8.45. Pick 4: 7-1-1/4-4, $62.65. Pick 5: 9/10-7-1-1/4-4, $124.05. Daily Double: 1-4, $6.50.

Total handle: $1,165,392. Live handle: $200,338.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 5-8 (.625). Totals: 76-208 (.365). Lock of the day: 12-22 (.545).