1. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $21,300.

2 • Noel's Angel (Berrios-Lopez) 7.80 3.20 3.00

4 • King of the Kids (Quinonez) 3.00 2.20

5 • Mongolian Bee (Wade) 4.00

Time: 0:56.20. Scratched: Riding the Train. Exacta: 2-4, $10.20. Trifecta: 2-4-5, $30.65. Superfecta: 2-4-5-7, $12.56.

2. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,800.

3 • Ann Alee (Quinonez) 7.40 2.80 —

2 • Strabella (Hernandez) 2.40 —

6 • I'm So Funny (Harr) —

Time: 1:11.11. Scratched: Baby Doll Peach, Danzingwithroyalty. Exacta: 3-2, $5.40. Consolation Double: 2-5, $4.10. Daily Double: 2-3, $22.10.

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

6 • Mountain Pine (Gallardo) 18.60 6.20 3.60

3 • Super Wise (Wade) 2.80 2.20

1 • Noble Pursuit (Lopez) 2.20

Time: 1:28.83. Exacta: 6-3, $27.00. Trifecta: 6-3-1, $23.85. Superfecta: 6-3-1-5, $11.67. Daily Double: 3-6, $47.60.

4. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,330.

10 • Fury Kap (Berrios-Lopez) 7.40 4.20 3.60

5 • Line to Gain (Bridgmohan) 10.00 7.20

7 • Calzone (Santos) 12.80

Time: 1:37.36. Exacta: 10-5, $30.40. Trifecta: 10-5-7, $292.10. Superfecta: 10-5-7-4, $222.28. Pick 3: 3-6-10, $115.40. Pick 4: 2-3-6-10, $341.05. Daily Double: 6-10, $47.90.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

5 • New Dice (Wade) 9.40 2.20 2.10

1 • Incredible Bill (Quinonez) 2.10 2.10

4 • Grunder (Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 1:11.68. Exacta: 5-1, $6.30. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $14.80. Superfecta: 5-1-4-2, $14.19. Pick 3: 6-10-5, $176.10. Daily Double: 10-5, $23.40.

6. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

3 • Elle's Lil Diva (Barajas) 10.00 4.40 3.80

4 • Ghost of Genevieve (Santos) 3.00 2.40

2 • Balimos (Valenzuela) 3.20

Time: 1:11.18. Exacta: 3-4, $14.80. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $26.50. Superfecta: 3-4-2-5, $21.75. Pick 3: 10-5-3, $130.20. Daily Double: 5-3, $25.10.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

1 • Summer Fireflys (Lopez) 7.80 4.20 3.00

4 • Grace A'lace (Santos) 5.20 3.20

2 • Diggs Won (Murray) 3.20

Time: 1:30.25. Exacta: 1-4, $15.70. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $25.70. Superfecta: 1-4-2-3, $10.24. Daily Double: 3-1, $14.80.

8. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,060.

1 • Not a Dance (Wade) 34.80 7.00 3.60

2 • Tap That Dial (Berrios-Lopez) 2.10 2.10

5 • Western Charm (Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:13.54. Exacta: 1-2, $38.80. Trifecta: 1-2-5, $66.25. Superfecta: 1-2-5-8, $24.73. Pick 3: 3-1-1, $662.40. Pick 4: 5-3-1-1, $936.65. Pick 5: 10-5-3-1-1, $5,284.90. Daily Double: 1-1, $63.20.

Total handle: $800,760. Live handle: $179,211.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 51-139 (.367). Lock of the day: 9-16 (.563).