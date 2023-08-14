1. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

2 • Twentyone N Change (Barajas) 5.80 3.20 2.40

4 • Samurai Mike (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.10

3 • Hi Ho Cheerio (Lopez) 2.60

Time: 0:56.65. Scratched: Tim's Buddy. Exacta: 2-4, $6.70. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $28.00. Superfecta: 2-4-3-1, $13.16.

2. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,960.

6 • Ain'tnosweetie (H. Hernandez) 10.40 3.00 2.40

3 • Elle's Lil Diva (Barajas) 2.10 2.10

4 • Pat's Gal (Harr) 2.80

Time: 1:18.61. Exacta: 6-3, $7.70. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $11.85. Superfecta: 6-3-4-1, $6.42. Daily Double: 2-6, $21.30.

3. 5½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

4 • Bluejay Way (Valenzuela) 3.80 2.40 2.10

3 • Skinny Bobby (Murray) 4.60 3.00

5 • Angel's Shadows (Quinonez) 4.00

Time: 1:05.89. Exacta: 4-3, $6.40. Trifecta: 4-3-5, $26.45. Superfecta: 4-3-5-6, $18.65. Daily Double: 6-4, $17.80.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

3 • Angel of Attack (Gallardo) 19.40 5.80 2.80

5 • Found Jordan (Ulloa) 3.20 2.10

2 • Total Surprise (Valenzuela) 2.10

Time: 1:32.01. Exacta: 3-5, $22.70. Trifecta: 3-5-2, $20.90. Superfecta: 3-5-2-4, $16.30. Pick 3: 6-4-3, $92.80. Pick 4: 2-6-4-3, $207.90. Daily Double: 4-3, $16.10.

5. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,180.

6 • Workin Ninetofive (Valenzuela) 4.00 8.20 3.20

1 • Lyrical (Sosa) 4.60 2.40

3 • Where's Frankie (H. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:11.82. Exacta: 6-1, $26.90. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $31.20. Superfecta: 6-1-3-2, $38.80. Pick 3: 4-3-6, $90.60. Daily Double: 3-6, $48.10.

6. 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

4 • Sense of Flurry (Santos) 19.20 9.80 4.00

2 • Balimos (Wade) 9.80 4.00

5 • Ghost of Genevieve (Lopez) 2.20

Time: 1:20.18. Exacta: 4-2, $78.80. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $112.15. Superfecta: 4-2-5-3, $236.02. Pick 3: 3-6-4, $297.20. Daily Double: 6-4, $91.60.

7. 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

2 • Ann Alee (Quinonez) 6.40 3.60 2.80

7 • Harlow's Harmony (Roman) 5.20 3.80

1 • Jomama Sassy (Murray) 7.20

Time: 0:57.18. Exacta: 2-7, $12.10. Trifecta: 2-7-1, $251.30. Superfecta: 2-7-1-4, $183.37. Daily Double: 4-2, $42.80.

8. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

1 • Big League Benny (H. Hernandez) 3.40 2.10 2.10

7 • Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela) 2.80 2.10

6 • New Dice (Wade) 3.00

Time: 1:04.59. Scratched: Botany, Push Through. Exacta: 1-7, $3.90. Trifecta: 1-7-6, $5.40. Pick 3: 4-2-1/4/5, $76.80. Pick 4: 6-4-2-1/4/5, $409.70. Pick 5: 3-6-4-2-1/4/5, $9,378.10. Daily Double: 2-1, $5.30.

Total handle: $715,844. Live handle: $170,567.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 123-327 (.376). Lock of the day: 19-39 (.487).