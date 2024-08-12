1. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $32,895.
Canterbury Park results for Sunday, Aug. 11
Winners and payouts from Sunday’s races.
2 • Tony’s Tapit (Da Silva) 3.60 2.40 2.10
6 • Sir Sterling (Carmona) 4.00 2.40
1 • Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez) 2.20
Time: 1:09.84. Exacta: 2-6, $7.00. Trifecta: 2-6-1, $8.35. Superfecta: 2-6-1-3, $4.77.
2. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,620.
7 • Laws of Man (Da Silva) 5.20 3.20 2.40
1 • Without Equal (Fuentes) 7.00 3.80
5 • Clearwater Sunset (Barajas) 3.80
Time: 1:11.73. Scratched: Buckin Again, Hayhaycaptain Jac. Exacta: 7-1, $34.70. Trifecta: 7-1-5, $60.90. Superfecta: 7-1-5-8, $21.51. Daily Double: 2-7, $10.60.
3. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $35,595.
5 • Midnight Current (Quinonez) 4.20 3.20 2.10
3 • Gypsy Reward (Da Silva) 5.00 3.20
2 • Let’s Skedaddle (Carmona) 2.40
Time: 1:34.54. Exacta: 5-3, $9.60. Trifecta: 5-3-2, $11.10. Superfecta: 5-3-2-1, $8.12. Pick 3: 2-7-5, $12.90. Daily Double: 7-5, $10.60.
4. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,200.
6 • Devil Vision (Carmona) 2.60 2.20 2.10
3 • Clear the Coast (Pena) 11.20 6.00
2 • Panzer Pride (Da Silva) 3.20
Time: 1:41.19. Exacta: 6-3, $19.60. Trifecta: 6-3-2, $44.60. Superfecta: 6-3-2-1, $18.29. Pick 3: 7-5-6, $9.90. Daily Double: 5-6, $9.60.
5. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,150.
5 • Cousvinnysacanuck (Rodriguez) 16.60 7.40 4.60
9 • Shut Up Michael (Carmona) 4.60 3.80
7 • Storm’s Reflection (Quinonez) 4.80
Time: 1:35.88. Scratched: My Partner Glen. Exacta: 5-9, $43.70. Trifecta: 5-9-7, $98.65. Superfecta: 5-9-7-6, $39.75. Pick 3: 5-6-5, $54.10. Pick 4: 7-5-6-5, $94.10. Pick 5: 2-7-5-6-5, $183.70. Daily Double: 6-5, $19.40. Daily Double: 6-1, $2.80.
6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.
4 • Passthecat (Valenzuela) 3.60 2.40 2.10
1 • Brickbat (Pena) 5.00 3.20
3 • Tiger Hunter (Rodriguez) 3.20
Time: 1:41.40.. Scratched: Schmooze. Exacta: 4-1, $7.10. Trifecta: 4-1-3, $16.80. Superfecta: 4-1-3-8, $13.20. Pick 3: 6-5-4/7, $73.30. Daily Double: 5-4, $42.80.
7. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
6 • Mo Light Now (Williams) 11.20 7.80 4.60
8 • Perry County (Arroyo) 23.60 10.60
5 • Makin My Fortune (Fuentes) 4.00
Time: 0:57.68. Exacta: 6-8, $111.80. Trifecta: 6-8-5, $841.35. Superfecta: 6-8-5-4, $837.76. Pick 3: 5-4/7-6, $46.90. Daily Double: 4-6, $46.20.
8. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.
3 • Tales of Makenna (Fuentes) 7.80 4.40 3.40
8 • Laughintothebank (Ceballos) 16.60 8.60
2 • Mizzen Millions (Valenzuela) 6.80
Time: 1:42.44. Exacta: 3-8, $72.90. Trifecta: 3-8-2, $276.55. Superfecta: 3-8-2-4, $134.05. Pick 3: 4/7-6-3, $35.20. Pick 4: 5-4/7-6-3, $234.70. Pick 5: 6-5-4/7-6-3, $775.40. Daily Double: 6-3, $59.40.
Total handle: $657,390. Live handle: $147,391.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Sunday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 73-285 (.256). Lock of the day: 15-33 (.455).
