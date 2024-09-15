1. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
Canterbury Park results for Saturday, Sept. 14
Winners and payouts from an eight-race card, including the MTA Stallion auction Stakes.
6 • Mighty Madi (Harr) 22.40 8.80 5.20
8 • Northern Angel (Fuentes) 4.20 3.40
3 • Ana (Quinonez) 4.20
Time: 1:36.86. Scratched: Strabella. Exacta: 6-8, $43.20. Trifecta: 6-8-3, $88.85. Superfecta: 6-8-3-1, $51.51.
2. MTA Stallion Auction Stakes. 6 furlongs. Restricted. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $38,400.
4 • Lake Bee (Barajas) 3.60 2.40 —
6 • Tapiture’s Lady (Fuentes) 2.80 —
5 • Konteekee (Harr) —
Time: 1:10.68. Scratched: Call’em All, Lil Chilly. Exacta: 4-6, $4.30. Daily Double: 6-4, $46.40. Daily Double: 6-3, $19.20.
3. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,600.
2 • Hurricain Hunter (Pena) 10.20 4.20 2.80
3 • Shabam (Carmona) 3.40 2.40
9 • Gypsy Wife (Fuentes) 2.60
Time: 1:43.00. Scratched: Elegance N Tonic. Exacta: 2-3, $15.10. Trifecta: 2-3-9, $18.35. Superfecta: 2-3-9-5, $113.46. Pick 3: 6-1/3/4-2, $110.00. Daily Double: 4-2, $27.60.
4. 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,135.
10 • Infinity Factor (Gallardo) 5.80 4.20 3.60
1 • We Need a Favor (Harr) 7.00 4.40
6 • Tap the Kid (Valenzuela) 6.60
Time: 1:13.09. Scratched: Neoteric. Exacta: 10-1, $21.20. Trifecta: 10-1-6, $80.30. Superfecta: 10-1-6-3, $64.26. Pick 3: 1/3/4-2-7/10, $59.00. Daily Double: 2-10, $35.00.
5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
7 • Bavaria Road (Gallardo) 5.00 3.40 2.60
2 • Kid Got Rhythm (Roman) 5.80 3.40
8 • I Conduit (Barajas) 2.80
Time: 0:56.24. Exacta: 7-2, $15.60. Trifecta: 7-2-8, $21.60. Superfecta: 7-2-8-6, $14.92. Pick 3: 2-7/10-7, $63.00. Pick 4: 1/3/4-2-7/10-7, $78.25. Pick 5: 6-1/3/4/-2-7/10/7, $803.20. Daily Double: 10-7, $21.40.
6. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,400.
13 • In the Arch (Harr) 4.00 2.60 2.40
6 • Johnny Up (Carmona) 4.20 3.20
9 • Pervasive (Arroyo) 15.00
Time: 1:11.49. Exacta: 13-6, $9.30. Trifecta: 13-6-9, $183.60. Superfecta: 13-6-9-3, $646.31. Pick 3: 7/10-7-13, $20.60. Daily Double: 7-13, $14.40.
7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,495.
9 • Sea to Success (Valenzuela) 5.80 3.60 2.40
2 • Martini Blu (Gallardo) 5.60 3.40
10 • Out Run’m (Pena) 2.80
Time: 1:10.55. Scratched: Launched, Fayette Warrior, Laws of Man, Bayou Colonel, Deflater, Bayou Benny. Exacta: 9-2, $12.90. Trifecta: 9-2-10, $16.85. Superfecta: 9-2-10-11, $13.19. Pick 3: 7-13-1/4/5/6/7/9/12, $22.70. Daily Double: 13-9, $16.
8. 7 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.
4 • Cato’s Lady (Da Silva) 6.80 3.40 2.80
1 • Tales of Makenna (Gallardo) 3.00 2.20
3 • Child Proof (Roman) 2.60
Time: 1:27.29. Scratched: Keba Lucky Day. Exacta: 4-1, $9. Trifecta: 4-1, $15.85. Superfecta: 4-1-3-8, $18.49. Pick 3: 13-1/4/5/6/7/9/12-4, $31.70. Pick 4: 7-13-1/4/5/6/7/9/12-4, $47.90. Pick 5: 7/10-7-13-1/4/5/6/7/9/12-4, $204.70. Daily Double: 9-4, $22.80.
Total handle: $912,961. Live handle: $143,625.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Saturday: 5-8 (.625). Totals: 112-398 (.281). Lock of the day: 21-47 (.447).
