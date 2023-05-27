Harry Hernandez was the leading jockey at Canterbury Park in 2022, and he’s back at the track this season.
Harry Hernandez was the leading jockey at Canterbury Park in 2022, and he’s back at the track this season.

Betting Canterbury: Five tips from our horse racing handicapper

It's good to know the hot trainers and leading jockeys when you bet at Canterbury Park. Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau has names to watch for and a few strategies that could help you cash some winning wagers.
Florent Geroux atop Stitched easily won the $150,000 Mystic Lake Derby turf race last June 22 at Canterbury Park. This season’s meet begins Saturday

Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park line for Saturday, May 27

Our Star Tribune handicapper makes his picks for the season-opening races in Shakopee.
Veterinarian Dr. Christy Klatt had a quick snuggle with Hot Shot Kid on Monday while performing exams with the other veterinarians on horses at Canter
How Canterbury Park and Minnesota vets are working to keep racehorses safe

As deadly horse racing injuries mount elsewhere, the Shakopee track still sets a standard thanks to a strict approach from state veterinarians.
Ready to Runaway, ridden by Roimes Chirinos, won the $50,000 Minnesota Turf Distaff at Canterbury Park in 2021.

Canterbury Park enters Saturday's season opener with big first weekend planned

The track is making the adjustment in its first year after the expiration of its purse-enhancement deal with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.