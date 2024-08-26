1. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.
Canterbury Park results for Sunday, Aug. 25
Winners and payouts from Sunday’s racing at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
1 • Tony’s Tapit (Da Silva) 3.20 2.10 2.10
3 • Tonka Warrior (Gallardo) 2.40 2.10
4 • Secret Potion (Valenzuela) 5.00
Time: 1:38.39. Exacta: 1-3, $3.00. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $9.50. Superfecta: 1-3-4-2, $7.95.
2. 5½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
3 • Indie Freedom (Roman) 3.80 2.60 2.20
1 • Perry County (Arroyo) 4.00 3.20
5 • Tap the Kid (Valenzuela) 3.80
Time: 1:05.98. Scratched: We Need a Favor. Exacta: 3-1, $8.20. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $37.30. Superfecta: 3-1-5-7, $25.74. Daily Double: 1-3, $8.60. Consolation Double: 1-4, $3.20.
3. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $33,600.
1 • Twoko Bay (Quinonez) 4.60 2.80 2.40
8 • Mach Two (Da Silva) 8.20 4.80
5 • Papa Rizzo (Pena) 4.40
Time: 1:35.56. Scratched: Il Capitano, Last Martini, Loring Park. Exacta: 1-8, $39.70. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $105.20. Superfecta: 1-8-5-11, $794.43. Pick 3: 1-3/4-1/2/3/7, $9.70. Daily Double: 3-1, $10.80.
4. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,420.
7 • Wynn Trip (Carmona) 6.00 3.00 3.00
6 • Majestic Craken (Barajas) 5.80 4.60
2 • Birdie Machine (Valenzuela) 6.20
Time: 1:05.75. Exacta: 7-6, $13.90. Trifecta: 7-6-2, $54.30. Superfecta: 7-6-2-4, $35.89. Pick 3: 3/4-1/2/3/7-7, $11.90. Daily Double: 1-7, $13.80.
5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
6 • Catalina Crush (Valenzuela) 5.00 2.60 2.20
10 • I Conduit (Barajas) 3.40 3.00
9 • Real Good Magic (Rodriguez) 9.80
Time: 0:56.17. Scratched: Flash Humor, Natural Causes, Bavaria Road. Exacta: 6-10, $5.70. Trifecta: 6-10-9, $38.70. Superfecta: 6-10-9-5, $91.03. Pick 3: 1/2/3/7-7-2/6/11/12, $14.50. Pick 4: 3/4-1/2/3/7-7-2/6/11/12, $18.50. Pick 5: 1-3/4-1/2/3/7-7-2/6/11/12, $44.65. Daily Double: 7-6, $6.40.
6. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,200.
6 • Chocolate Freckles (Rodriguez) 8.00 2.60 2.40
2 • Cocktail Slippers (Roman) 2.10 2.10
8 • Pageant Purrfect (Barajas) 3.00
Time: 1:05.99. Scratched: Brewhouse, Checkcashingconnie. Exacta: 6-2, $9.30. Trifecta: 6-2-8, $15.25. Superfecta: 6-2-8-7, $8.18. Pick 3: 7-2/6/11/12-6, $26.70. Daily Double: 6-6, $21.00.
7. 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
2 • Sky Kid (Gallardo) 7.00 4.40 3.00
8 • Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela) 6.60 4.00
3 • Grace A’lace (Da Silva) 2.80
Time: 0:56.74. Exacta: 2-8, $24.20. Trifecta: 2-8-3, $40.40. Superfecta: 2-8-3-1, $21.66. Pick 3: 2/6/11/12-6-2, $60.40. Daily Double: 6-2, $27.60.
8. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
3 • Zongs Irish Frost (Gallardo) 8.20 3.80 2.40
1 • Red Volta (Harr) 3.00 2.20
4 • Threat Analysis (Pena) 2.40
Time: 1:05.67. Exacta: 3-1, $10.80. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $17.65. Superfecta: 3-1-4-7, $5.43. Pick 3: 6-2-3, $236.20. Pick 4: 2/6/11/12-6-2-3, $102.70. Pick 5: 7-2/6/11/12-6-2-3, $346.35. Daily Double: 2-3, $39.40.
Total handle: $699,558. Live: $114,602. | Jay Lietzau’s results: Sunday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 87-334 (.260). Lock of the day: 17-39 (.436).
