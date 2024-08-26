Sports

Canterbury Park results for Sunday, Aug. 25

Winners and payouts from Sunday’s racing at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 26, 2024 at 2:02AM
Horses race Aug. 18, 2024, at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.

1 • Tony’s Tapit (Da Silva) 3.20 2.10 2.10

3 • Tonka Warrior (Gallardo) 2.40 2.10

4 • Secret Potion (Valenzuela) 5.00

Time: 1:38.39. Exacta: 1-3, $3.00. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $9.50. Superfecta: 1-3-4-2, $7.95.

2. 5½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

3 • Indie Freedom (Roman) 3.80 2.60 2.20

1 • Perry County (Arroyo) 4.00 3.20

5 • Tap the Kid (Valenzuela) 3.80

Time: 1:05.98. Scratched: We Need a Favor. Exacta: 3-1, $8.20. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $37.30. Superfecta: 3-1-5-7, $25.74. Daily Double: 1-3, $8.60. Consolation Double: 1-4, $3.20.

3. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $33,600.

1 • Twoko Bay (Quinonez) 4.60 2.80 2.40

8 • Mach Two (Da Silva) 8.20 4.80

5 • Papa Rizzo (Pena) 4.40

Time: 1:35.56. Scratched: Il Capitano, Last Martini, Loring Park. Exacta: 1-8, $39.70. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $105.20. Superfecta: 1-8-5-11, $794.43. Pick 3: 1-3/4-1/2/3/7, $9.70. Daily Double: 3-1, $10.80.

4. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,420.

7 • Wynn Trip (Carmona) 6.00 3.00 3.00

6 • Majestic Craken (Barajas) 5.80 4.60

2 • Birdie Machine (Valenzuela) 6.20

Time: 1:05.75. Exacta: 7-6, $13.90. Trifecta: 7-6-2, $54.30. Superfecta: 7-6-2-4, $35.89. Pick 3: 3/4-1/2/3/7-7, $11.90. Daily Double: 1-7, $13.80.

5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

6 • Catalina Crush (Valenzuela) 5.00 2.60 2.20

10 • I Conduit (Barajas) 3.40 3.00

9 • Real Good Magic (Rodriguez) 9.80

Time: 0:56.17. Scratched: Flash Humor, Natural Causes, Bavaria Road. Exacta: 6-10, $5.70. Trifecta: 6-10-9, $38.70. Superfecta: 6-10-9-5, $91.03. Pick 3: 1/2/3/7-7-2/6/11/12, $14.50. Pick 4: 3/4-1/2/3/7-7-2/6/11/12, $18.50. Pick 5: 1-3/4-1/2/3/7-7-2/6/11/12, $44.65. Daily Double: 7-6, $6.40.

6. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,200.

6 • Chocolate Freckles (Rodriguez) 8.00 2.60 2.40

2 • Cocktail Slippers (Roman) 2.10 2.10

8 • Pageant Purrfect (Barajas) 3.00

Time: 1:05.99. Scratched: Brewhouse, Checkcashingconnie. Exacta: 6-2, $9.30. Trifecta: 6-2-8, $15.25. Superfecta: 6-2-8-7, $8.18. Pick 3: 7-2/6/11/12-6, $26.70. Daily Double: 6-6, $21.00.

7. 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

2 • Sky Kid (Gallardo) 7.00 4.40 3.00

8 • Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela) 6.60 4.00

3 • Grace A’lace (Da Silva) 2.80

Time: 0:56.74. Exacta: 2-8, $24.20. Trifecta: 2-8-3, $40.40. Superfecta: 2-8-3-1, $21.66. Pick 3: 2/6/11/12-6-2, $60.40. Daily Double: 6-2, $27.60.

8. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

3 • Zongs Irish Frost (Gallardo) 8.20 3.80 2.40

1 • Red Volta (Harr) 3.00 2.20

4 • Threat Analysis (Pena) 2.40

Time: 1:05.67. Exacta: 3-1, $10.80. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $17.65. Superfecta: 3-1-4-7, $5.43. Pick 3: 6-2-3, $236.20. Pick 4: 2/6/11/12-6-2-3, $102.70. Pick 5: 7-2/6/11/12-6-2-3, $346.35. Daily Double: 2-3, $39.40.


Total handle: $699,558. Live: $114,602. | Jay Lietzau’s results: Sunday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 87-334 (.260). Lock of the day: 17-39 (.436).

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Sports

See More
Vikings

Vikings cut seventh-round draft pick DeWayne McBride; guard Dalton Risner heading for injured reserve

card image

The team must still make 24 roster moves by Tuesday’s deadline; other early cuts include ex-Gophers Mo Ibrahim and Chuck Filiaga.

Vikings

Souhan: With this roster, Vikings coaches will need to excel for team to win

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image
Gophers

Gophers adjust defensive identity under new coordinator Corey Hetherman

card image