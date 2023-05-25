The Jockey Club founded the Equine Injury Database in 2009 to compile information on racing-related horse fatalities at North American racetracks, with the goal of reducing fatal injuries. Shakopee's Canterbury Park is among the 115 racing organizations that participate in the database. Here's a look at the overall numbers since 2011 and the statistics at Canterbury Park, measured in fatalities per 1,000 starts.

Year Canterbury Park Equine Injury Database

2011 1.16 1.88

2012 1.85 1.92

2013 1.10 1.90

2014 1.34 1.89

2015 1.60 1.62

2016 1.44 1.54

2017 2.07 1.61

2018 1.18 1.68

2019 1.55 1.53

2020 1.91 1.41

2021 1.53 1.39

2022 1.03 1.25

Sources: Minnesota Racing Commission, the Jockey Club