In “A Light Bird,” a daughter urges her father, a grieving widower, to erase the voice of her late mother from his answering machine after five years. “Don’t you see it makes you look crazy?” the daughter insists. But the man sees his wife’s recorded voice as a more powerful talisman. “I imagined that Rose’s voice had decamped at the very last moment from the body that sheltered it. … Her voice survived her, in recorded form, indestructible.”