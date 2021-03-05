Cancun eases restrictions

Mexico's state of Quintana Roo, home to popular destinations like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and the Riviera Maya, has begun easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions. Quintana Roo's status has just been downgraded from Orange to Yellow due to the state's falling number of infections. Public parks and beaches will be able to operate at 60% capacity, having been previously limited to 30%. Hotels, restaurants and most other public sites will be able to open at 60%. Visitors must observe all federal and local health measures, such as wearing masks in public places.

Wilderness Inquiry resumes

Wilderness Inquiry, the Minneapolis-based nonprofit that provides equitable access to the outdoors, has reopened group registration for select expeditions in 2021 and 2022. CDC-approved safety protocols are still in effect, and trips are limited to between three and 12 people who must register together. Destinations for 2021 include the Apostle Islands, Boundary Waters, St. Croix River and Voyageurs, Glacier and Yellowstone national parks. For 2022, the destinations expand to Belize, Costa Rica, the Everglades, Hawaii, Iceland, Patagonia, Tanzania and more (wildernessinquiry.org).

Best beaches, for Pete's sake

St. Pete Beach on Florida's Gulf Coast near St. Petersburg came in at No. 1 for the Travelers' Choice Awards for Best of the Best Beaches in the United States for 2021 from TripAdvisor. "It's the most perfect place to watch the sun set over the ocean," one visitor said in the survey. Rounding out the top five were Ka'anapali and Wailea beaches on Maui in Hawaii, Moonstone Beach in Cambria, Calif., and Cannon Beach in Oregon.

