Date a Canadian, get a free brunch

The country’s maple-syrup producers have cooked up a creative promotion for “cuffing” season.

By Rachel Hutton

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2024 at 1:30PM
Puffy dutch baby pancakes served with real maple syrup. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When can a marketing promotion raise agricultural sales and, potentially, the birth rate?

When an association of Quebec maple syrup producers offers to buy brunch for single Americans who ask single Canadians out on a date.

To kick off “cuffing season,” our neighbors from the north are hoping that free stacks of pancakes or French toast will cultivate discussions of why boiled maple tree sap beats its corn-syrup based imitators.

Canada produces more than 70% of the world’s maple syrup, and for the next month, a group of its farmers, Maple From Canada, is encouraging Canadian daters to talk up their national delicacy across the border.

To participate in this year’s maple syrup promotion, Americans simply ask Canadians living in the U.S. on a brunch date and submit a copy of their receipt to maple-mate.com for reimbursement (up to $65 USD). The promotion runs until Nov. 15.

This isn’t the first time syrup producers have tried to get their goods to stick in Americans’ minds.

Last year, after Maple From Canada research revealed that more than half of U.S. respondents misidentified table syrup as maple syrup — and that American restaurants often upcharge for pure maple syrup — the group ran a promotion to reimburse diners for the extra expense.

We’re waiting to see if other farmer associations decide to leverage dating to promote their wares. Perhaps the Minnesota Pork Board could offer to clothe singles in a bacon version of Lady Gaga’s famous meat dress?

Canadian maple syrup producers are using romance to sell Americans on their national delicacy. (Maple from Canada)

about the writer

Rachel Hutton

Reporter

Rachel Hutton writes lifestyle and human-interest stories for the Star Tribune.

