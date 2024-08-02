Can you guess Olympians’ warmup songs? World’s top athletes share their favorite tunes

PARIS — Curious about which songs are fueling the Olympians competing in Paris? The Associated Press has an idea.
Some of the world’s top athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics have shared their favorite warmup tracks, revealing what gets them pumped before a crucial game, meet or match. The results range from The O’Jays to the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Drake, spanning genres and eras — all of which can be found on our Spotify playlist.
SUNNY CHOI, USA
Sunny Choi's warmup songs change often. The breaker had Kendrick Lamar's infectious ''Not Like Us'' on rotation. But recently, she's zoned out to her boyfriend's favorite song, ''Étouffée'' by Vince Staples.
''It's a nice chill kind of vibe,'' she said. ''But it's actually good for warming up like right before a battle. It gets you into it.''
Choi, 35, said her other go-to song is Nas' ''Hate Me Now'' featuring Puff Daddy.