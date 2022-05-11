The Wild's all-time playoff record is not pretty, to say the least.

After the Game 5 loss to St. Louis, Minnesota is 32-57 in the postseason. That's a .360 winning percentage, which probably explains the "here we go again" energy that appeared in the stands at Xcel Energy Center during the third period on Tuesday.

Given the stark landscape of those overall numbers, though, it might surprise you to know that the Wild actually gets better as series get deeper. If Minnesota can just get past Game 5, that's when the magic happens.

The Wild is 5-3 all-time in Game 6, which has led into a 3-1 record in Game 7. To win this series, of course, it will need to build on that success — something I talked about on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast.

As an antidote to what happened Tuesday, here is a look back at those five Game 6 Wild victories:

April 21, 2003: The Wild trailed the heavily favored Avalanche 3 games to 2 and had surrendered two late goals in Game 6 at Xcel Energy Center to even that game at two.

In the extra session, Richard Park scored his second goal of the game, beating Patrick Roy with a seemingly harmless shot. The Wild of course went on to win Game 7 in dramatic fashion as well.

May 7, 2003: Just a couple weeks later, the Wild was back in the identical spot. This time, Game 6 had far less drama. Minnesota scored three power play goals on the way to a comfortable 5-1 home win over Vancouver in Game 6, leading again to a Game 7 win.

April 28, 2014: Zach Parise scored a huge goal with less than seven minutes left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie and send the Wild on the way to a 5-2 win over Colorado in Game 6 of that series. Two nights later, the Wild finished off the series with an overtime win.

April 26, 2015: The last time the Wild won a playoff series (ouch) came against the same Blues team it is trying to dispatch this time. Two goals from Parise led the way to a six-game series win.

May 26, 2021: Just last year, the Wild took Game 6 by a 3-0 score to force a Game 7 against Vegas. Winning goalie with the shutout for the Wild? Cam Talbot. Losing goalie for Vegas? Marc-Andre Fleury.