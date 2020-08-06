Operators of Voyageurs National Park in far northern Minnesota are pleading with visitors to stop leaving trash behind by the bag full.

Park officials posted photos on their Facebook page this week showing food containers, beer cans, rolls of toilet paper, plastic bottles and other garbage where people camped or made day trips.

“These photos show some examples of what’s been left behind at sites in Voyageurs, including broken camping equipment, and trash in bear lockers and fire rings,” read a statement from the park accompanying the images.

“While our devoted maintenance staff do an excellent job of caretaking these special places, we should all do our part to keep campsites clean for the next visitor,” the statement continued. “Let’s try our best to keep the spirit of stewardship alive on any outdoor adventures that await us.”

The plea then ended with a well-known truism for campers in rustic surroundings: “Pack everything out that we pack in.”

The park sits on the Minnesota-Canada border and covers 340 square miles. Four main lakes — Rainy, Kabetogama, Namakan and Sand Point — make up 40% of the park.

The accumulation of trash left over from campsites at Voyageurs National Park.

The wild and rugged Kabetogama Peninsula makes up most of the park’s land mass; it is studded with small lakes. Most visitors explore Voyageurs by kayak, canoe, motorboat or houseboat.