Is there a garden that you have long admired? Or do you tend to one that gets showered with compliments?

We want to hear from you!

It's time for the Star Tribune's annual Beautiful Gardens contest. For us, a beautiful home garden is also about the unique story behind it.

Whether you like — or tend — a wildflower garden, a zen garden, a mix of vegetables and annuals or a community garden, consider submitting it for this year's contest. We accept nominations from Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Winners will have their stories featured in the Star Tribune in print and online.

To nominate a garden: Send a brief description of the garden and what makes it both beautiful and unique. Tell us where it's located and who tends it. Please include your name, phone number and some photos of the garden.

Send nominations to: beautifulgardens@startribune.com.

Entries will be taken through July 11.