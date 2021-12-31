Cameron Dantzler, who injured a calf in practice Wednesday, was listed as doubtful on Friday, meaning the Vikings could once again be shorthanded at cornerback when they travel to Lambeau Field to play Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday night.

"Last year, when we played them up there, we lost about three or four corners during the game," Zimmer said. "We're going to go into it, and I have confidence in the guys that we'll have out there."

The Vikings were 1-5 and coming off their bye when they headed to Lambeau last season. They made six transactions involving defensive backs that week, including one that sent cornerback Mike Hughes to injured reserve.

Then, during the game, they lost Dantzler, newly signed Mark Fields II and Kris Boyd, all cornerbacks. Safety Anthony Harris finished the game playing nickel corner for the first time in his life. Seven rookie defenders saw action.

And the Vikings still handed the Packers one of their three losses, 28-22.

Boyd is expected to start if Dantzler can't play.

Pierce, Conklin questionable

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) was added to the injury report on Friday and listed as questionable.

Also listed as questionable are tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (illness).

Currently on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list are quarterback Kirk Cousins, linebacker Nick Vigil, offensive lineman Oli Udoh and defensive end Patrick Jones II. Quarterback Sean Mannion and offensive tackle Rashod Hill came off the list Friday. Defensive coordinator Andre Patterson will return Sunday after a bout with COVID.

The Packers said offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) are out. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back) is questionable.

Longtime video director Marcus retiring

Vikings Director of Video Bob Marcus has decided to call it a career after working 638 consecutive football games for the Vikings and Gophers over the past 38 years.

Marcus coordinates all the video that coaches, players and the scouting department use to study, game-plan and self-scout. He's held that post under nine different coaches the past 38 years.