The Cabooze music club will have grand reopening next week under new ownership

Opened in the summer of 1974 in a former warehouse, the Cabooze has a long history of presenting well-known national artists including James Brown, Leon Russell and Snoop Dogg as well as such local bands as Willie & the Bees, Greazy Meal and Tina & the B-Sides. In the past couple of years, the Cabooze has been open on a sporadic basis. One of the last noteworthy events there was a celebration of the late Minnesota folk-blues legend Spider John Koerner on June 23.