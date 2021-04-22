Like many baby boomers, my wife and I in our early years moved from northern Minnesota to "The Cities" to pursue employment. In later years, when we turned 46, we bought a small, rustic log cabin north of Nashwauk, Minn.

The cabin was built in the 1920s, vertical half-logs overlapping. Some of the window glass is wavy, and the inside cross beams still have black residue from kerosene lamps that hung below them (both reminders of an era with a more primitive lifestyle). The structure sits on the edge of a steep hill with scenic views through ancient Norway and white pines to our lake. The cabin has electricity and running water at the sink, but an outdoor bathroom and its sign are reminders: "So, this isn't Home, Sweet Home — Adjust!"

Both being teachers, we spent summers here and were happy to reunite with old friends and family. Though definitely not fancy, our little cabin fast became our home away from home. We loved the small kitchen, small bedroom, and large all-purpose room overlooking the lake. There also is a small loft. Our five grandkids have, over the years, enjoyed climbing the steep steps to look out over the open area and negotiate who would get to sleep there for the night.

More important than the structure is the time we have spent with our family enjoying Grandma's cooking, barbecues, fishing trips on the pontoon, stargazing off the dock, blueberry-picking, swimming and playing cribbage and board games. All are part of a legacy we will leave to our grandchildren. This cabin has truly been a blessing to our family.

Terry Belschner, Ramsey