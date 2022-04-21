KANSAS CITY — Byron Buxton returns to the Twins lineup today, a week after injuring his right knee during a series in Boston.

Buxton will hit leadoff and be the designated hitter in the 1:10 p.m. game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins are hoping to salvage the finale of the three-game series before heading home.

Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.70 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against Royals veteran righthander Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45).

Jorge Polanco gets a rest today with Luis Arraez playing second base. Gary Sanchez is also sitting out with Ryan Jeffers behind the plate.

Buxton injured the knee sliding into second base last Friday at Fenway Park. The Twins kept him on the active roster after exams showed no structural damage.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Luis Arraez, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Kyle Garlick, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Dee Gordon, CF

ROYALS LINEUP

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Whit Merrifield, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Salvador Perez, C

Carlos Santana, 1B

Hunter Dozier, DH

Bobby Witt Jr., 3B

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Michael Taylor, CF