Burcum: A father and son’s inspiring Boundary Waters rescue mission

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Family and friends flooded Sarah Olson of Jordan, Minn., with calls and texts in the harrowing hours after her son Keenan, 12, suffered a serious injury during a mountain biking time trial in late September.
One of those messages wasn’t just supportive. It was prescient as well, telling Olson to “prepare your heart to receive” — to let others help the family through this frightening crisis.
In an interview from Keenan’s hospital room at Hennepin County Medical Center Tuesday, Olson shared her thanks for that advice. It reminded her to rely on her faith at this difficult moment and readied her to embrace an unexpected but crucial assist from Jake and Tommy Hway, a northern Minnesota father-son pair of paddlers she’d never met.
“One of the nurses put it well, that Minnesota is the biggest small state. Just in the connections and in the way we take care of each other,” Olson said. ”We appreciate that."
Hway, 38, owns Chilly Dogs Sled Dog Trips near Ely, Minn. In the summer, Hway also guides canoeists in Minnesota’s beloved Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA).
Tommy, who is 14, doesn’t just tag along. Already topping six feet in height, he’s so skilled at navigating the watery wilderness that Jake considers him an apprentice.