A Minnesota-based website was listing just the sweet ride the Illinois farmer wanted: a “like new” Mercedes-Benz to replace the well-worn one from his younger days.

It turns out Dave Wolken was taken for a ride and is out more than $10,000 trying to buy a 1979 Mercedes 240D that was never for sale in the first place.

Wolken is one of roughly 460 people who have reached out in recent weeks to the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota (BBB) with their suspicions about seven fake auto dealer and shipper websites in the state that have been scheming to dupe would-be buyers out of thousands of dollars.

The BBB has placed warnings on the business profiles it has created for each of the suspected scammers purporting to be operating in Minnesota. That includes Fergus Transportation, the one Wolken said lured him in.

The others go by Nebula Freight, MN Express Logistics, Hashi Freight LLC, Ziegler/Zeigler Freight, WDS Transport and USTopCars.com. They routinely use Craigslist and similar sites to list vehicles at exceptionally low prices.

Online personas for the seven vary: from professionally photographed images and extensive “about” pages detailing their services to one that merely redirects visitors to a web domain building service.

Calls to each this week drew similarly varying results, with none leading to someone on the other end of the line. A few generically suggest leaving a message, while others say “Dan Paulsen” is not available to come to the phone, a clue of possible connection among some of them.

“It is highly likely that the same entity may be behind two or more of the sites,” BBB spokeswoman Bao Vang said Monday, but she acknowledged that it’s often difficult to track down who runs a specific web domain due to privacy protections.

The BBB said that the heftiest loss reported was $34,500 suffered by a car shopper dealing with Nebula Freight, whose website lists a south Minneapolis address and includes a slew of glowing customer testimonials.

One shopper was told the seller was a professor in Beijing helping the World Health Organization with the coronavirus epidemic and needed to sell his car quickly for living expenses, according to the BBB.

In the meantime, two victims have contacted the FBI, and police in Fergus Falls are aware of one man’s woes trying to buy a Mercedes said to be in Florida, Vang said.

“I’m not a collector,” said the 65-year-old Wolken, who farms 240 acres of corn and soybeans about 15 miles up the road from Champaign in east-central Illinois. “I just wanted that car.”

The photos of the vehicle on the website kloompy.com “had pictures underneath the car and everything,” Wolken said, and nary resembled the “rust bucket” Mercedes he once owned.

“It looked like a brand-new car,” despite a listed odometer reading of 91,000 miles, he said. “Even on the bottom, it looked like it hadn’t gone down the road.”

Through Fergus Transportation, which listed an address of a legitimate business on Industrial Park Boulevard, Wolken e-mailed back and forth with someone he thought was a widow but never spoke with over the phone.

He had his bank wire the $10,600 payment as directed and waited in vain for the car to be delivered on March 31.

He contacted the BBB the next day, said Wolken, who made a point to note that his calendar reminded him it was April Fools’ Day.

And should he renew his desire to find a replacement for that clunker from days gone by, Wolken said, “I’m going to drive and look at it first.”

The BBB offers what it calls “simple and common sense safeguards” against falling prey to such scams:

• Avoid wiring money for an online vehicle purchase, especially when unable to first inspect the vehicle. With wire transfers, retrieving the money is almost always futile.

• Be wary of “improbably low prices” on vehicles.

• Check the dealer for a state license to sell vehicles.

• Look up the dealer on www.BBB.org and check its business profile for concerns and consumer reviews.

• View a dealer’s location on Google maps to confirm its physical location. Some scammers use addresses of existing businesses to appear legitimate.

Suspicions served a 59-year-old Californian well recently, when he had his eye on a snazzy 1960 Chevy Impala.

Jim Zootis, has a birthday next month and lives about 75 miles up the coast from San Francisco in Windsor. “That’s why I always wanted a ’60 Chevy. That would be cool on my 60th birthday.”

But the clues of a ruse started piling up, he said. First the $24,400 price tag was about $20,000 below what his research suggested it should be. He couldn’t get the car’s owner on the phone. Then the car supposedly was in Carson City, Nev., but the seller was Hashi Freight in Minneapolis.

“I wanted to believe it was true, but deep down I knew that it wasn’t,” said Zootis, who shared is concerns last week with the BBB. “I started adding things up and figured this wasn’t right. You just gotta do you research.”