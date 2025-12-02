Business

With federal oversight waning, Minnesota AG scrutinizes buy-now-pay-later loan firms

Minnesota and six other states are asking the companies for information on billing, credit reporting and late fee collection.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2025 at 3:12AM
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Monday his office was joining a multi-state inquiry focused on buy-now-pay-later firms. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As federal oversight has grown more lax, Minnesota will begin paying greater attention to buy-now-pay-later lending firms.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Monday his office was joining a multi-state inquiry focused on the firms, which have grown in popularity among young people and those with few credit options.

More people are relying on the companies’ zero-interest, easy-to-qualify loans. At the same time, the Trump administration has rolled back regulations this year on the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) industry that had been put in place under the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. As of last year, BNPL providers were required to adhere to rules similar to those that credit card companies follow.

In letters dated Monday, Dec. 1, companies are asked to provide detailed descriptions of all loan products, repayment structures, procedures for consumer dispute resolution and credit reporting, among other practices.

Providers are also being asked to send information about billing practices and late fees. Klarna, Afterpay, Affirm, PayPal, Zip, and Minneapolis-based Sezzle are the current subjects of the state inquiry.

Ellison said the inquiry would determine whether large firms “comply with Minnesota law and treat consumers fairly.”

“I am concerned by the Trump Administration’s actions to deregulate these products and, in the absence of federal leadership, I’m taking action to ensure that Minnesotans are protected,” Ellison said in a statement.

Alongside Minnesota, state attorneys general from Connecticut, North Carolina, California, Illinois, Wisconsin and Colorado are requesting the companies provide detailed information about their business practices.

It was not immediately clear how the firms would respond to the state’s request.

Sezzle declined to comment Monday on the attorney general’s inquiry. PayPal, Zip and Afterpay did not immediately respond to inquiries.

A spokesperson for Klarna said the company is committed to protecting consumers and has “strong safeguards” in place for consumers, and that more than 99% of loans are repaid.

Related Coverage

An Affirm spokesperson said the company supports “thoughtful regulation” and industry standards that promote transparency and flexibility for consumers.

The BNPL business model ballooned in popularity in the U.S. during the pandemic as more shopping went online. Now, users can split purchases on everything from large appliances to groceries to takeout food.

In response to growing demand, traditional banks have rolled out BNPL products. Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase all now offer cards allowing users to split payments.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota attorney general’s office said the inquiry is currently focused on the industry leaders, though Minnesotans should lodge complaints or concerns about any companies offering BNPL products.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

