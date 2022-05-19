A grassroots Uptown neighborhood group is pushing back after learning that dedicated bus lanes to be included in the reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue in south Minneapolis won't be operational 24 hours.

The city this week released a revised plan that keeps bus lanes between Douglas Avenue and the Uptown Transit station, but a new proposal would phase them in after the street reopens following the two-year construction between 2024 and 2026, and they would be in effect only certain hours of the day. That's a change from the recommended plan that called for one lane to be dedicated for transit buses at all hours of the day.

Service on Metro Transit's new rapid bus line — the Metro E Line — is scheduled to start in 2025, and "to make it work and be successful, 24/7 bus lanes must be included on day one of the project's opening," said Katie Jones, a spokeswoman for Hennepin for People. "We want good transit in Minneapolis, and that must start in the densest area in the state."

The city's Public Works and Infrastructure Committee was to discuss plans for bus lanes at its Thursday meeting.

Hennepin for People, with support from the Sierra Club, Move Minneapolis and Our Streets Minneapolis, staged a rally Tuesday and members and supporters have sent more than 20,000 emails to city officials urging them to keep all-day bus lanes. In a letter to the city, Our Streets said "inclusion of dedicated transit lanes will improve mobility, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote equity and economic development."

The groups' efforts have support from Council Member Aisha Chughtai, who represents the southwest part of the city.

"I fully support 24/7 bus lanes," she said in a statement. "24/7 bus lanes are the single largest tool for racial and economic justice in this reconstruction project," she said noting that 55% of bus riders are people of color and 64% have an annual household income of less than $35,000 per year.

Controversial plans to redo Hennepin for the first time in more than 50 years have been in the works for more than three years and the project has been one of the most challenging the city has ever undertaken, project manager Becca Hughes said earlier this year.

The latest plan calls for slimming the bustling corridor to one travel lane in each direction. A large number of curbside parking spots would be removed and the space used to put in bus lanes, a protected bike lane, wider sidewalks and a center median for most of the corridor to improve safety by limiting left turns between Lake Street and just north of Franklin Avenue.

The plan conforms with the city's Transportation Action Plan and Complete Streets policy to reduce the city's carbon footprint and make corridors multi-modal, officials said.

Metro Transit sent a letter to the city asking officials to develop a framework on how bus lanes would work if they are not in effect all day, including determining specific hours of operation, looking at how that would impact reliability and devising plans for enforcement.

"Metro Transit is open to and committed to working with the City on the appropriate operational strategy for this and other corridors that supports transit reliability, and transit performance in peak and off-peak periods," the agency said in a statement.

Bus lanes have not been the only aspect of the project to become contentious. Business owners concerned about losing parking right outside their front doors and have vehemently objected. To allay those concerns, the city noted there are 3,600 parking spaces located within surface parking lots, parking ramps and on side streets within one block of Hennepin Avenue. It's also crafting a district parking plan to offset the reduction.

Jones, of Hennepin for People, said she wants to see a safe accessible street for all users.

"All we want is a thriving Hennepin Avenue," she said. And 24/7 bus lanes are a part of that, she said.