Burnsville police were asking the public Friday night to stay away from the Red Oak Park area, “due to an active public safety situation.” Police and first responders were said to be on the scene.
Burnsville police report “active public safety situation” in Red Oak Park area
Authorities asked the public to stay out of the area.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 31, 2024 at 3:20AM
The police provided no further details, but there were unconfirmed reports of a shooting.
This is a developing story. Check with startribune.com for updates.
World
7 US troops hurt in raid with Iraqi forces targeting Islamic State group militants that killed 15
Seven American troops were hurt in a joint raid with Iraqi commandos targeting the Islamic State group, the United States military told The Associated Press on Saturday.