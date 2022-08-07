Burnsville police arrested a man Saturday who they suspect of intentionally starting a fire at an apartment building that displaced more than 50 residents.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Burnsville Fire and Police departments responded to the fire and evacuated residents at the Parkvue Flats Apartments in the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway East. According to the city, the five-story, 100-unit building had a working fire alarm system but no fire sprinkler system.

The arson investigation is ongoing. The suspect hasn't yet been identified.

Two residents and one firefighter sustained minor injuries, according to the city, and residents in 50 units were displaced because of the fire. Volunteers with the American Red Cross assisted and opened a shelter at Glendale United Methodist Church in Savage.