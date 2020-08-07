A burglary call in rural Dakota County took a deadly turn Thursday morning when the suspect fled the scene and rolled his car in a field, suffering fatal injuries.

Dakota County sheriff’s deputies intercepted a suspected burglary in progress in the 26000 block of Donnelly Avenue in Hampton Township about 10:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A deputy spotted a vehicle backed into a secluded area on the property and tried to block it in, but the driver fled, hitting the deputy’s car as he left.

The car sped down Donnelly Avenue, heading north on the gravel road, and the deputy followed it. As the deputy’s vehicle crested a hill, he found the car rolled into a field, the patrol said.

The driver, Sincere Yero Page-El, age unknown, of North St. Paul, was killed, while passenger Madeline Marie Gross, 21, whose hometown was not listed, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. The car, a 2017 Buick Envision, had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.

Hampton Township is southeast of Farmington. The crash occurred about 2 miles west of Hwy. 52.