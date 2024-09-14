Building on popular high school classes, St. Paul school district launches two Karen kindergartens

Hsakushee Zan, now a school counselor at Wellstone — which she described as a “dream job” — helped lead the advocacy efforts for the district’s Karen program. Her son enrolled in the high-school level class last fall, but struggled to master the language’s tones. Over the course of the year, she noticed he started to ask her more questions about how to communicate in Karen, and asked for a Karen flag. This year, he will retake the class so he can develop a strong foundation in the language.