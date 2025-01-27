Introduction: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with the AFC and NFC title games, focusing mostly on Kansas City’s 32-29 win over the Bills. Reusse says Buffalo got everything it deserved in the loss because of a stubborn insistence on running the “tush push” in short-yardage situations. And now we’re stuck with Chiefs vs. Eagles again.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on how the Bills blew it and surprising Gophers hoops
16:00: The Gophers men’s basketball team has now won three games in a row after starting Big Ten play 0-6. Neither Reusse nor Rand can figure out what exactly is going on here.
25:00: Reusse has perspective from the Wolves’ big win over the Nuggets on Saturday, plus thoughts on the Twins and their search for a new owner.
