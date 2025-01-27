Podcast: Patrick Reusse on how the Bills blew it and surprising Gophers hoops

Introduction: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with the AFC and NFC title games, focusing mostly on Kansas City’s 32-29 win over the Bills. Reusse says Buffalo got everything it deserved in the loss because of a stubborn insistence on running the “tush push” in short-yardage situations. And now we’re stuck with Chiefs vs. Eagles again.