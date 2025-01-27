Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on how the Bills blew it and surprising Gophers hoops

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 27, 2025 at 2:40PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives to gain a first down during the second half of the AFC Championship Game. (Charlie Riedel)

Introduction: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with the AFC and NFC title games, focusing mostly on Kansas City’s 32-29 win over the Bills. Reusse says Buffalo got everything it deserved in the loss because of a stubborn insistence on running the “tush push” in short-yardage situations. And now we’re stuck with Chiefs vs. Eagles again.

16:00: The Gophers men’s basketball team has now won three games in a row after starting Big Ten play 0-6. Neither Reusse nor Rand can figure out what exactly is going on here.

25:00: Reusse has perspective from the Wolves’ big win over the Nuggets on Saturday, plus thoughts on the Twins and their search for a new owner.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

