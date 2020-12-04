Bryan Tyner will become Minneapolis' next fire chief, after the City Council approved his promotion on Friday.

Tyner, a 25-year veteran of the department, is succeeding John Fruetel, who is retiring after more than 40 years of service.

"It is my distinct honor to be next fire chief in the city where I grew up and for a community that I love," Tyner said in a statement. "My personal values — honesty, integrity and fairness — are what I will bring to my tenure as fire chief as we as a department collectively endeavor to become an industry leader in the fire service."

The selection of Tyner, an assistant fire chief, was supported by leaders of the Minneapolis firefighters' union, who had previously raised concerns about Fruetel's handling of fires during the unrest that followed George Floyd's death.

City Council members on Friday morning had warm messages for both men, as they marked Fruetel's retirement and Tyner's promotion.

"I think just witnessing Chief Fruetel retire and your elevation to chief really speaks to the fact that public safety is much broader than just the police, and so you are leading our first responders," Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said.

Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Tyner for the position after a national search. The department has roughly 430 employees and handles fire and some medical calls.

Tyner told council members earlier this year that, if he became fire chief, he would focus on building firefighters' technical skills and improving the department's diversity and leadership training opportunities.

Before serving as assistant chief, Tyner held several other positions in the department, including firefighter, fire motor operator, fire marshal, fire captain and battalion chief.

He begins work as chief on Tuesday.