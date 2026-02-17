Bruce Springsteen will play Target Center on March 31

The Twin Cities gig will be the kickoff for a relatively brief 20-concert spring tour for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. The new trek is named after the rocker’s 1999 song, “Land of Hope and Dreams,” which has been played at political conventions and other events, including the final episode of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in 2015. Starting in spring 2025, the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour played to more than 700,000 people in Europe.