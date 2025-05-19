Brown: The importance of ‘the Importance of Sleep’

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I’m stepping into this columnist role after closing a 21-year stint as a community college public speaking instructor. I’ll likely always think of May as “outline season,” the time when students hastily compose their more complex speeches near the end of the semester.
In my former line of work, I would see common themes in the topics students choose to speak about. Before the Boston Red Sox won the World Series in 2004, “the Curse of the Bambino” was a favorite. When the Chicago Cubs won in 2016, another genre of baseball curse speeches met a welcome demise. Sometimes, pop culture trends emerge, like K-pop.
But for every passionate fan of something found on the internet, others use the internet to think for them. This began subtly with search engines years ago, but AI applications like ChatGPT are stripping critical thinking from student work. Adult work, too.
Enter “the Importance of Sleep.” In my last semester of teaching, about 1 in 10 students proposed this topic, building on a trend that began several semesters ago.
In some ways, it’s the perfect topic. Everyone sleeps. People aren’t sleeping enough. Health classes stress the importance of sleep. The night before anxiety-inducing standardized tests, teachers drill students to get a good night’s sleep. Thus, many students pick this topic organically, like the low-hanging fruit it is.
But that’s exactly why it represents the downside of AI to human intelligence. The most common inputs become the most common outputs. The same technology that connects us with people across the planet forces us into well-worn ruts of information.