Brown: The forest takes care of itself, but we can help

For most of my life I’ve lived in a managed forest.
I understand why some might bristle at the term “managed forest.” For one thing, the word “managed” reminds us of corporate stooges who can barely manage their smartphones, while the astute reader will recognize the preferred language of the logging industry.
Logging means cutting down trees, and what kind of forest would that leave?
Well, believe it or not, it can be a strong, healthy forest, if we practice effective conservation. Already this year, Minnesota faces historic wildfires and air-quality alerts. New efforts to conserve forested land will help in more ways than one.
Loggers harvested aspen from the northern Minnesota forest across from my driveway in 2006. I remember the way it changed the landscape. Displaced raccoons and a small bear took refuge on our land for a few days.
Between then and now, that land regenerated into a healthy mixed hardwood forest with a few tall pines towering above. In 15-20 years, it could be harvested again. And again, when my sons are old men. And again, and again.