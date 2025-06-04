Brown: Rising costs force small towns into tough spots

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Compared to the average small town, Grand Rapids, Minn., is doing well. This past year, the northern city with a population just over 11,000 saw a record number of building permits.
A $10 million, 63-unit apartment complex is springing up along the banks of the Mississippi River this summer, along with a 132-unit complex slated to begin construction next month. Regional store chain L&M Supply built a $55 million warehouse near the airport last year, not far from where Amazon started building a delivery center last month. Two cannabis companies plan large grow operations in or near the city, pending state permitting.
And yet the town is struggling to keep its library open.
The city announced last week that if they can’t negotiate a joint powers agreement with Itasca County, they would need to cut more than $300,000 from the library budget. That would mean potentially dropping service to one or two days a week.
“We’re in a boom, but we’re cutting the budget,” said city administrator Tom Pagel.
It’s a paradox. In this, Grand Rapids is not alone. Small towns across the state are skidding past a fiscal cliff as labor costs, infrastructure burdens and expensive state mandates force tough choices.