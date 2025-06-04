Brown: Rising costs force small towns into tough spots

My family has a special relationship with the Grand Rapids Area Library. My wife and I raised our kids in a rural township north of town. When I was a remote-working father of three elementary students, this library was the only place where we could go between school and evening activities. I used the Wi-Fi to work. My wife enjoyed a moment to update her professional blog, which aided her return to the workforce a few years later. The kids scoured the shelves with the assistance of a children’s librarian who knew all their names.