Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

60 Minutes Presents (repeat) (CBS) America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC) NBA playoffs, Sun. (ABC) NCIS (repeat) (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) Transplant (NBC) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) America's Funniest Videos (repeat) (ABC) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) NBA playoffs, Tue. (ABC) Young Sheldon Special (CBS) Holey Moley (ABC) To Tell the Truth (ABC) To Tell the Truth special (ABC) Tough as Nails (CBS) Dateline NBC, Mon. (NBC) MacGyver (repeat) (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Staten Island' still rules

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.