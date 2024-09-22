Brooklyn Park shooting seriously injures one

A victim was hospitalized with serious injuries in a Brooklyn Park shooting Saturday evening, police said.
The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and the suspect was arrested.
Brooklyn Park Police officers arrived at a home on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North just after 6:30 p.m. to find the injured victim, who was transported to a hospital, according to an alert from Brooklyn Park Police.
Officers found and arrested the suspect and recovered a gun, the alert said. The shooter and victim are believed to have known each other prior to the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.