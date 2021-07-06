A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park resident who was pulled from the St. Croix River at Point Douglas Park near Hastings on Monday has died.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a drowning call about 5:30 p.m. Deputies and members of the water patrol found the victim being brought to shore in a small boat.

Deputies and emergency personnel performed CPR on shore. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating and will determine the cause of death. The name of the victim was not released Monday night.

The death prompted a reminder from Washington County Parks Director Sandy Breuer: "For safety purposes, we ask everyone to remain vigilant when they're in and around the water."

