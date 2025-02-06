Brooklyn Park police: Video shows scooter rider was in crosswalk, not on sidewalk, when fatally hit

Brooklyn Park police say they are now confident that a teenage scooter rider was in the crosswalk — and not on the sidewalk — when he was fatally hit by an SUV driver over the weekend.
The SUV driver was behind the wheel with revoked driving privileges, a state official said.
The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday along Regent Avenue N. near the intersection with Unity Avenue N., police said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teenager as 17-year-old Martin Espino Martinez, of Brooklyn Park.
The SUV driver, Ontwan Lupree Collins, 47, of Brooklyn Center, remained at the scene of the crash and spoke with police, according to a search warrant affidavit filed the next day in Hennepin County District Court. The affidavit cleared the way for police to examine the SUV’s data recorder as they and the State Patrol investigate the crash ahead of potential charges.
According to the affidavit, Collins told police he was heading west on Regent and turning left onto Unity when he struck the teenager while the scooter was heading east on Regent on the sidewalk.
However, in an updated statement Thursday, Police Inspector Elliot Faust said a review of outdoor surveillance video from the intersection shows that the SUV was on the road and hit the scooter while the teen was in the crosswalk.
Officers arrived to find Espino Martinez down in the intersection with severe head injuries, unconscious and not breathing. He was not wearing a helmet nor did he have lights on himself or the scooter, the affidavit also said.
At the time of the crash, Collins was behind the wheel with revoked driving privileges, a state Department of Public Safety spokesman said. State court records show that Collins has been convicted six times for driving after license revocation and once for drunken driving.
