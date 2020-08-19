Authorities on Wednesday identified the 2-year-old boy who police suspect was fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother in the family’s Brooklyn Park apartment.

Ny’Angleo Amir-Cortez Hodges was fatally shot in the abdomen Thursday at the Huntington Place Apartments and died that night at HCMC in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 2-year-old was shot Thursday morning at the Huntington Place Apartments in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue and died Saturday, said Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley.

The brothers’ 20-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend, along with the boys’ 57-year-old grandmother, were arrested. They have since been released from jail as the County Attorney’s Office reviews the evidence submitted by police. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

In the meantime, place have filed a search warrant affidavit that asks for permission to collect DNA from the older brother. Police believe the handgun, which was seized at the scene, had been negligently stored. They are trying to determine which brother initial found the gun, the affidavit disclosed.

Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said Monday that the 3-year-old, who turns 4 in less than two months, was “right there” with his little brother, and “it is most likely that the [older] brother discharged the firearm.”

