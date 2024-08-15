Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway has the City Council’s blessing to move ahead with plans for the “best” of three options to replace the central fire station, even though it will be the most expensive.
Brooklyn Park moves ahead with planning best possible new fire station
Fire Chief Shawn Conway said the department is ‘at capacity’ and needs a more modern facility to replace the existing Fire Station No. 2.
Conway presented what a “good,” “better” and “best” new station would look like and a gave a cost comparison for each of three scenarios during a late July City Council meeting.
The city currently has four stations and the new one would replace the one at 5700 85th Av. N., which is known as Fire Station No. 2.
“We are at capacity,” Conway told the council. He also told the council that Fire Station No. 2′s outdated design delays response time, does not meet best practices for firefighter health and safety, and limits opportunities for training.
Brooklyn Park has been looking to replace the station since 2019. The three options presented to the council ranged from $33 million for basic upgrades to $35 million for an enhanced option to $39 million for a top-of-the-line facility.
“If we are expecting our city to grow by another 15,000 to 20,000 in coming years... it is better to spend $4 million to create the space and capacity now rather than later when it will be more expensive,” Council Member Christian Eriksen said.
The rest of the council agreed. Members also said they prefer to sell bonds to pay for the project.
Conway said this week he now has “clear direction” to finish plans for the station, which would include a new maintenance bay, additional dorms, lockers and restrooms, a wellness and conference room. Conway also said he could hire a construction manager by the end of the summer. The station would open in 2027.
