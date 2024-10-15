The Brooklyn Park City Council wants one of its members who has exhibited “disconcerting” behavior over the past year to get a mental health evaluation.
Brooklyn Park City Council wants one of its members to get mental health evaluation over ‘concerning’ behavior
The council has drafted a letter encouraging Maria Tran to seek help after witnessing “disconcerting” behavior and Tran’s desire to buy a gun and bring it to council meetings.
Mayor Hollies Winston at Monday’s council meeting read aloud a letter addressed to West District representative Maria Tran suggesting she take that action after she claimed that council members and city staff were plotting to have her killed and expressed an interest in bringing a gun to council meetings.
“There is a safety concern here as a council,” Winston said before reading the letter. “This is not a fun topic to address. We are not mental health professionals, but we have seen some things that are concerning to us.”
Tran was censured in June for violating the council’s code of conduct and the city’s respectful workplace policy. Following the censure, Tran, as was the case on Monday, has been absent from council meetings or has attended remotely. She has previously claimed that grievances and complaints she has brought to city leadership have not been investigated. She has also filed several police reports against staff and council members and has feared for her safety.
In a Sept. 18 email to City Manager Jay Stroebel with “Mafia in City Chamber” in the subject line, Tran said she felt her life was in danger, writing that there “was a conspiracy to shut me up” and that drug use led to a death in City Hall.
In another case, Tran filed a complaint against Council Member Christian Eriksen, claiming he wanted to punch her. Brooklyn Center police looked into that allegation.
“Don’t say complaints are not getting investigated, because they are,” Eriksen said at Monday’s meeting.
Tran’s behavior received heightened attention after she allegedly approached a Brooklyn Park police sergeant about getting a permit to obtain a firearm. Tran told the sergeant she needed a gun because she was concerned about being attacked by the City Council. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said at Monday’s meeting that “paranoia” has been a theme with Tran, but he could not find any evidence to support her assertions.
“Obviously we are legitimately concerned,” Bruley said. “It’s heartbreaking, and a horrible way to live. I applaud the council for taking this action.”
Five of the six other council members signed the letter encouraging Tran to take a “mental status exam.”
Council Member Nichole Klonowski said steps had been taken behind the scenes before drafting Monday’s letter suggesting Tran take action.
Council Member Boyd Morson declined to sign the letter, saying he would not be a part of anything that would shame or embarrass Tran and prevent her from exercising her right to buy and own a firearm.
“It’s totally unethical, unnecessary, and a violation of her human rights,” Morson said Monday. “Let a doctor determine whether or not she’s unfit, unstable. Or let the residents determine that by not voting for her.”
But Eriksen disagreed, saying “symptoms are indicators of a problem, and you don’t have to be a medical professional to recognize them, and want someone to get help.”
Winston said the matter involving Tran became public last week after it was discussed during a City Council work session.
“We have been seeing signals for two years; that is the reason we are here,” Winston said. “Because our police chief saw something that concerned him, we had to act. We are seeing disconcerting behavior; that is what this is about.”
Tran, in a Facebook post, objected.
“Besides using police chief to intimidate me, the victim of ongoing political bullying and intimidation publicly in the council meetings since Jan 9, 2023,” she wrote. “Who do you think you are gentlemen and lady who sitting in BP chamber?”
Tran did not respond to a request for comment. Her term runs through December 2026.
