Brooklyn Park bridge over Hwy. 169 closed indefinitely after damage

The 77th Avenue/Brooklyn Boulevard bridge over Hwy. 169 was hit by an over-height load Monday.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2024 at 11:59AM

A heavily traveled bridge over Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park is closed indefinitely after it was damaged by a truck transporting backhoe Monday.

More than 17,000 motorists who use the 77th Avenue/Brooklyn Boulevard/Elm Creek Boulevard bridge will be forced to find an alternate route until MnDOT determines the bridge is safe to reopen, said spokesman Kent Barnard.

Several concrete beams sustained “significant damage,” Barnard said.

MnDOT bridge engineers will inspect the bridge, document the damage and remove loose concrete. When that is complete, the state’s bridge office will update the structure’s rating to determine how much weight it can bear and if it is safe to reopen the bridge to any traffic, Barnard said.

While the bridge over the northwest metro highway is closed, Hwy. 169 below remains open in both directions as do ramps to and from 77th/Brooklyn Boulevard/Elm Creek Boulevard, Barnard said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

