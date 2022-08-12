A Brooklyn Center man has pleaded guilty to murder for following a woman into a downtown Minneapolis parking garage and shooting her in the back of the head.

Otis T. Givens, 46, reached the plea agreement Thursday and admitted to second-degree murder connection with the death on May 8, 2021, of Ariana M. Bradley, who had no permanent address.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for Givens to receive a 25½-year term. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Givens is expected to serve about 15¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

According to the complaint:

Reported gunfire sent officers near S. 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue, where a man was shot in the leg in an alley and Bradley was dead in the garage.

Based on video surveillance and witnesses, Givens allegedly shot Bradley after she argued with someone in the alley who was there with Givens.