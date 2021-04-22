Brooklyn Center has issued a citywide curfew for Thursday night.

The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, according to the city's Twitter account.

Mayor Mike Elliott had called off a curfew Wednesday night due to "continued peace" in the city and the low number of protesters.

The city has issued several curfews since the death of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer on April 11. Protests outside the city's Police Department took place almost nightly after the shooting.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759