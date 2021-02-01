Q: Do you know if and when Season 2 of "Bridgerton" will be on Netflix?

A: The costume drama from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland company will indeed get a second season on the streaming service, with production set to begin this spring and the focus on the character Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, the series has been the biggest in Netflix's history, the company says, watched in some 82 million households worldwide in its first four weeks on the air.

'Decoration Day'

Q: A long time ago I saw a TV movie, possibly a "Hallmark Hall of Fame" movie. James Garner was in it, and the story line was about a Black man, a World War II vet who was very bitter. I can find nothing about this online. Can you help?

A: When we exchanged a little information (including a plot spoiler you mentioned but I am avoiding here), it turned out the film you sought is "Decoration Day." It did air as part of "Hallmark Hall of Fame" in 1990 and the cast included James Garner along with Bill Cobbs and others. It had several Emmy nominations and Ruby Dee won for supporting actress in a miniseries or special. One place you can find it is on DVD.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.