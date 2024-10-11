A heavily traveled bridge over Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park that was hit from below days ago by a truck driver reopened late Friday morning following repairs, state officials said Friday.
Bridge over Hwy. 169 damaged by wayward truck reopens
The span in Brooklyn Park had been closed since Monday. The highway below remained open.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2024 at 7:35PM
More than 17,000 motorists who use the 77th Avenue/Brooklyn Boulevard/Elm Creek Boulevard bridge were forced to find an alternate route while the serious damage to several concrete beams was fixed, said Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman Kent Barnard.
Barnard said the bridge was back in business at 11:49 a.m.
While the bridge over the northwest metro highway was closed, Hwy. 169 below remained open in both directions, as did ramps to and from 77th/Brooklyn Boulevard/Elm Creek Boulevard, he said.
