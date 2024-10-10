Brian Ingram’s Salt & Flour opens next week across from Target Field

His mother’s love of pasta stayed with him as he worked his way up through kitchens, and eventually he found himself working for Phil Romano in the kitchen of the first Macaroni Grill. What started as one man’s love of Italian cooking became a massive chain, and Ingram was working with the company as it grew. “The idea was Phil’s little family restaurant and then I opened 200 of them,” said Ingram. “But it came from humble beginnings.”