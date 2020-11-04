Breeders' Cup

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Keeneland, Lexington, KY

TV: Friday, NBCSN (1 p.m.); Saturday, NBCSN (11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) and NBC (1:30-4:30 p.m.)

The card: Future Stars Friday includes five races for 2-year-olds, headlined by the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile (post time 4:15 p.m.). Older horses take the stage Saturday for nine races, ending with the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (4:18 p.m.). The Classic drew a field of 10, including Kentucky Derby winner Authentic, Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law and Maximum Security, who finished first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified.

At Canterbury Park: The Shakopee track is offering advance wagering on the Breeders' Cup beginning Thursday at noon. Fans can watch and wager at the track Friday (free admission) and Saturday ($5; reservations required at canterburypark.com). Walk-up wagering is available in the main lobby, with no ticket necessary.

Local connections: Bodenheimer (Juvenile Turf Sprint, 1:30 p.m. Friday) is the only Breeders' Cup entrant to race at Canterbury Park. But several other horses have ties to Minnesota or Canterbury.

Bell's the One (Filly and Mare Sprint, 11:02 a.m. Saturday) is owned by Bob Lothenbach of Wayzata, whose stable topped the owner's standings last summer at Canterbury Park. Factor This (Mile, 2:15 p.m. Saturday) is owned by brothers Brian and Tom Cutshall of Edina, and Starship Jubilee (Filly and Mare Turf, 12:57 p.m. Saturday) is owned by former Edina resident Bonnie Baskin.

Two-time Canterbury training champion Robertino Diodoro has two entries in Friday's $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile, Dreamer's Disease and Keepmeinmind. Amy's Challenge, Canterbury's horse of the year in 2017, will run in an undercard race Friday.

For entries, results and more information: breederscup.com

RACHEL BLOUNT