The Vikings' initial 53-man roster is set, but positions are still fluid as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah eyes waiver wire talent to continue the roster makeover.

Adofo-Mensah kept 11 rookies on the roster — nine from his first draft class and two undrafted — while cutting six 2021 picks from the previous regime.

Up to 16 players can be re-signed onto the practice squad starting Wednesday; 10 spots are reserved for players with no more than two accrued NFL seasons, and up to six veterans are eligible.

OFFENSE (25)

Quarterbacks (2)

In: Cousins, Nick Mullens

Released: Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion

The Aug. 22 trade for Mullens, the former Raiders third-string quarterback, signaled the end of the competition between Mannion and Mond for the backup job. Mullens has been taking a crash course in the playbook to get ready.

Running backs (5)

In: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, C.J. Ham, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

Released: Bryant Koback

The roster's deepest position group will carry five into the regular season. How will head coach Kevin O'Connell use the speed in this group?

Receivers (5)

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor

Released: Dan Chisena, Trishton Jackson, Myron Mitchell

Injured reserve: Bisi Johnson

Following Johnson's injury, the Vikings kept five receivers, although they could take a couple onto the practice squad in Chisena, Jackson and/or Mitchell. League rules allow players to be elevated from the practice squad for three games per season.

Tight ends (3)

In: Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

Released: Zach Davidson, Nick Muse

Ellefson, the Hawley, Minn., native, earned a role as a reliable blocker after his counterparts struggled to make a difference this summer.

Offensive line (10)

In: Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Brian O'Neill, Ed Ingram, Blake Brandel, Chris Reed, Oli Udoh, Vederian Lowe, Austin Schlottmann

Released: Wyatt Davis, Kyle Hinton, Josh Sokol, Timon Parris

O'Connell routinely talked up the offensive line's depth in training camp, and they kept 10 even while trading Jesse Davis to the Steelers. Ingram, the second-round pick, will start at right guard.

DEFENSE (25)

Edge rushers (5)

In: Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones, Luiji Vilain

Released: Zach McCloud, Janarius Robinson

The Vikings waived Robinson, a 2021 fourth-round pick, after he suffered an injury in the middle of his transition to 3-4 outside linebacker. Wonnum and Jones will have rotational roles behind Hunter and Smith.

Interior D-line (6)

In: Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, Ross Blacklock, Esezi Otomewo

Released: Armon Watts, Jaylen Twyman, T.J. Smith

Injured reserve: T.Y. McGill

Blacklock, the 2020 second-round pick, was acquired from Houston as Watts was released this week. Perhaps Bullard, the ex-Bears defender, steps into a starting role. McGill, the preseason star, sustained an ankle injury in the preseason finale.

Inside linebackers (4)

In: Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye

Released: Chazz Surratt, Blake Lynch, William Kwenkeu

Adofo-Mensah waived another 2021 third-round pick in Surratt, trimming the interior linebacker depth to the rookie Asamoah and Dye.

Cornerbacks (6)

In: Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Kris Boyd

Released: Nate Hairston, Parry Nickerson

Dantzler held onto the starting role as Booth's pursuit was stunted by injury at the end of the preseason. Boyd will contribute again on special teams. Hairston could return on the practice squad after making some plays as a backup nickel defender.

Safeties (4)

In: Harrison Smith, Lewis Cine, Cam Bynum, Josh Metellus

Released: Myles Dorn, Mike Brown

Metellus, the 2020 sixth-round pick, earned a role with strong moments this preseason on defense and special teams. Coordinator Ed Donatell is expected to find ways to get many safeties involved this season.

SPECIALISTS (3)

In: K Greg Joseph, P Ryan Wright, LS Andrew DePaola

Joseph's strong summer led the specialist group riding high into the regular season. Rookie punter Ryan Wright stuck three punts inside the Broncos' 10-yard line in the preseason finale.